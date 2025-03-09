 
Meghan Markle's father reacts to duchess Netflix show

Meghan Markle's father says, "Everything she says is pre-planned and rehearsed"

March 09, 2025

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle has broken his silence and slammed the duchess following the release of her Netflix show.

Thomas Markle branded Meghan "inauthentic" and accused her of using "pre-planned" facial expressions during the series.

He made these remarks while speaking to the Daily Mail.

Thomas told the publication, "Unfortunately Meghan has never been authentic. She has to think about everything. She's not spontaneous."

He went on saying, "Everything she says is pre-planned and rehearsed. It makes me laugh because I know all her looks and expressions."

Thomas continued, “I know when she's faking it for the cameras. She's trying so hard to be perfect that she tenses up every time the camera is on her."

He also revealed that he has seen "a ton of clips" of the With Love, Meghan, though he has not watched it in full.

"I might sit down and watch it one day but I'm not sure," Thomas Markle said.

