Meghan Markle's rebrand sparks debate over her past advocacy

Meghan Markle lands in trouble over shift from past advocacy in new branding

March 09, 2025

Meghan Markle recently rebranded American Riviera Orchard in to As Ever few days before launching and dropped her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

However, critics have bashed the Duchess of Sussex, who like to go by Meghan Sussex, over her shift from past advocacy.

Royal commentator Clare Muldoon told GB News that her new brand doesn’t match the advocacy work she focused on before marrying Prince Harry.

Speaking the publication, Muldoon pointed out that Meghan once championed young women of colour in the U.S. and Africa, but her current rebrand doesn’t reflect that.

"I don't think that she is rebranding herself to deliver the identity that she said she had when she was marrying Prince Harry,” she said.

"She was very much for young African women, young women of colour across the States and in Africa.

“When they did that tour, this smacks absolutely nothing of that to me."

