'1923' co-stars Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren reveal their off-screen bond

The legendary stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford reflect on their off-screen bond while working on the Yellowstone prequel 1923.

Speaking with People Magazine, Helen and Harrison revealed how they spend their time between the scenes.

Helen, 79, said, "We would sit around together and shoot the s--- off-set," adding, "Harrison is not like an, 'I'm going to my trailer' person. I don't think I ever knew him [or] remember him going ever to his trailer."

"We hang around on the set and we do our thing," the actress stated.

However, Harrison agreed to her saying, "We had a good time."

"A good time hanging out together as well as working together," the 82-year-old actor added.

Moreover, Helen gushes over Harrison, sharing how he is like on the set. The actress said, "He's what in England we call a bloke. He is a guy, and because he's a bloke, all the other blokes absolutely love him, and quite rightfully."

"And he's always so lovely to all the other actors," she added. "The other guys just gather around Harrison because they just want to be in his company, I think. And I tag along."

Harrison also went on to praise Helen Mirren, saying, "If I'm a bloke, she's what we used to call a broad — and there's no disparagement in calling a Dame a broad."

"It means that she's a woman that has the bandwidth to hang with men — not just to be a lady with them, but to actually hang with them. She's a real cool lady," Harrison Ford stated.