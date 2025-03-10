Meghan Markle takes shocking four-word swipe at royal family

Meghan Markle made a subtle remark about the royal family in her latest Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

The first episode of the series, released on March 4, shows the Duchess of Sussex make a four-word remark that fans think is a possible connection to the royal family.

During a conversation with her longtime friend, Daniel, the Suits alum, wife of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, said, "He has just been in my life for the before, during, and after, shall we say," with a smirk at the camera.

Meghan's statement "before, during, and after" is believed to refer to her life before meeting Harry, during her time as a working royal, and after stepping down from royal duties.

One user questioned on X (Formerly Twitter), "What exactly did Meghan Markle (sorry Sussex) mean by 'before during and after???"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their role as working royals in 2020. The Duchess of Sussex, who previously ran a successful blog, The Tig, is now returning to her roots with her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.