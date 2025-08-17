Jason Momoa admitted turning to Chris Hemsworth for fitness inspiration

Photo: Jason Momoa shared how Chris Hemsworth inspires him to do well in fitness

Jason Momoa reportedly has no problem admitting where he turns for fitness inspiration, and it happens to be from fellow superhero star Chris Hemsworth.

In a resurfaced interview with ExtraTV from December 2023, the Aquaman actor revealed that he actually called up the Thor star for advice before suiting up as the DC hero.

“I actually called Chris to help me get ready for Aquaman,” Momoa shared, crediting Hemsworth’s popular fitness platform, Centr.

“It’s wonderful. To me, he is the poster man for in shape. He looks wonderful.”

The confession came not long after the two actors playfully sparred online in a mock rivalry.

It started when Momoa posted a TikTok video showing off his muscle-padded superhero costume with a cheeky callout.

“What’s up, Hemsworth? You had to work out; I didn’t.”

Hemsworth quickly fired back with a clip of his own, flexing during a weight session in a white tank top.

“That’s a lovely padded costume you got there, Jason,” he teased. “I prefer a skin suit myself, mate.”

While the exchange sent fans into a frenzy, Momoa confirmed it was all in good fun.

“That was supposed to be a joke,” he told the outlet.

“We’re friends. We just get a kick out of it because I’m definitely not as big as him. I have to wear a suit to be that big.”