 
Geo News

Jason Momoa admitted turning to Chris Hemsworth for fitness inspiration

Jason Momoa heaped praise for Chris Hemsworth and his penchant for fitness

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 17, 2025

Photo: Jason Momoa shared how Chris Hemsworth inspires him to do well in fitness
Photo: Jason Momoa shared how Chris Hemsworth inspires him to do well in fitness

Jason Momoa reportedly has no problem admitting where he turns for fitness inspiration, and it happens to be from fellow superhero star Chris Hemsworth.

In a resurfaced interview with ExtraTV from December 2023, the Aquaman actor revealed that he actually called up the Thor star for advice before suiting up as the DC hero.

“I actually called Chris to help me get ready for Aquaman,” Momoa shared, crediting Hemsworth’s popular fitness platform, Centr. 

“It’s wonderful. To me, he is the poster man for in shape. He looks wonderful.”

The confession came not long after the two actors playfully sparred online in a mock rivalry. 

It started when Momoa posted a TikTok video showing off his muscle-padded superhero costume with a cheeky callout. 

 “What’s up, Hemsworth? You had to work out; I didn’t.”

Hemsworth quickly fired back with a clip of his own, flexing during a weight session in a white tank top. 

“That’s a lovely padded costume you got there, Jason,” he teased. “I prefer a skin suit myself, mate.”

While the exchange sent fans into a frenzy, Momoa confirmed it was all in good fun. 

“That was supposed to be a joke,” he told the outlet. 

“We’re friends. We just get a kick out of it because I’m definitely not as big as him. I have to wear a suit to be that big.”

Emma Stone reveals the darkest part of her 'Spider-Man' journey
Emma Stone reveals the darkest part of her 'Spider-Man' journey
'Sleepless in Seattle's Ross Malinger lifts the curtain on his enduring bond with Tom Hanks
'Sleepless in Seattle's Ross Malinger lifts the curtain on his enduring bond with Tom Hanks
'Severance' cast makes major appearance at festival
'Severance' cast makes major appearance at festival
Sarah Jessica Parker admits raiding Carrie Bradshaw's closet for personal use
Sarah Jessica Parker admits raiding Carrie Bradshaw's closet for personal use
'Nobody Wants This' creator gets up close and honest about new season
'Nobody Wants This' creator gets up close and honest about new season
Gal Gadot breaks down her biggest red flags and boundaries
Gal Gadot breaks down her biggest red flags and boundaries
Sterling K. Brown reveals his children have not taken after his temper
Sterling K. Brown reveals his children have not taken after his temper
Kristine Bell opens up about audiences love for 'Nobody Wants This'
Kristine Bell opens up about audiences love for 'Nobody Wants This'