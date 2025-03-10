Jenna Ortega gushes over ‘talented' Lady Gaga

Jenna Ortega just referred to Lady Gaga as "one of the most talented individuals."

The Scream actress’ comments come after she worked with the global pop star on the second season of the Netflix TV series, Wednesday.

In a conversation with IndieWire at the SXSW festival, Ortega spoke of working with the Bad Romance crooner, saying, "It's the best. She's the best, definitely one of the most talented individuals I've ever worked with."

"It was just a really, really special environment to be there with her and Tim (Burton), two people that I respect and have been inspired by so much," the Wednesday star added.

Ortega continued, "Then just finding out that she's such a sweetheart and really kind and reserved, it's very strange. I love that you never know what to expect from her, but you can always expect kindness and generosity."

This comes after last year’s news in November that the Hold My Hand singer would be joining the Wednesday cast to film the Netflix show in Ireland.

Details of her role remain under wraps however it is believed that Lady Gaga would be either having a small role or a cameo appearance.

In a recent conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the Born This Way hitmaker herself also did not give away the nature of her role in Wednesday, simply stating, "I don't want to give away anything about being part of the show. I want to keep it extra secret - but, I love Jenna, and I really had an amazing time!"