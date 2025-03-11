Meghan Markle feels ‘crushed’ after Netflix show fails to garner positive reviews

Meghan Markle was reportedly left devastated after her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, faced a lot of criticism and mockery.

Meghan, who hoped the show would help her rebrand herself, has been deeply hurt by the negative reactions, a royal insider has revealed.

The Duchess of Sussex, who now goes by Meghan Sussex, believed the series could relaunch her career and boost her image, but insiders say she now feels crushed and humiliated.

“Meghan’s gone from being on a complete high to feeling crushed and humiliated,” the insider told Closer Magazine.

“She was adamant that this would be a pivotal moment for her and truly believed it could turn her into the next Martha Stewart – an opportunity to re-launch her career and boost her image.”

While the show briefly made it into the top 10, the insider said Meghan is aware that the ratings were likely driven by curiosity about her rather than genuine interest in the show itself.

The source continued: “Of course, she was anticipating some negative reaction, but that doesn’t mean the backlash she’s received has hurt any less.”

“She’s devastated. She has tried to plaster on a smile and cling on to the fact that the show reached the top 10 for a couple of days.

“But deep down, she knows those ratings would have been from all the intrigue surrounding her, and possibly not a genuine interest in the programme itself.”