Meghan Markle social media obsession causing tension with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has sparked marital tensions with Prince Harry with her newfound obsession with social media, a new report has revealed.

According to new report, Meghan Sussex actively uses her Instagram account to promote her latest projects, including her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

However, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who has always had a more “hands-off approach” to social media, is shocked by Meghan’s constant use of her phone.

While Meghan’s growing social media presence has brought him joy, but it has also become addictive for her which is concerning for Harry, as per Heat Magazine.

“She’s checking her phone constantly and she’s on it morning, noon, and night,” the source said of the Duchess of Sussex. “Harry’s managed to get her to silence the notifications, so he doesn’t have to hear them pinging, but that hasn’t stopped her.”

“He understands that she needs social media for her brand, but he’s concerned with how quickly it’s taking over her life. He wishes she’d put the phone down, and he’s ready for a digital detox,” they added.

The source further revealed that Harry wants Meghan to delegate the management of her account to a professional and take a break from the constant use of social media.

“Harry feels she’s only present half of the time – and it’s concerning because he knows how unhealthy this habit is,” they said.

“He’s really missing the days when she didn’t have social media, and this sudden change is proving hard to adjust to.”