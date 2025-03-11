King Charles' four-word message to Prince William finally revealed

King Charles and Kate Middleton made their return to the annual Commonwealth Day service after missing last year’s event due to health struggles.

During the latest event at Westminster Abbey, Charles arrived alongside Queen Camilla and Kate arrived with Prince William.

After greeting dignitaries, the royal family exchanged warm gestures with William kissing his father on cheek.

During the exchange, Charles said something to his eldest son, which has been decoded by lip reader Jeremy Freeman, as reported by Mirror.

Jeremy told the outlet that King Charles greeted Prince William with a simple message.

He said to William, “Good to see you.”

At the event, the Princess of Wales wore a red dress by Catherine Walker and the Prince of Wales donned a navy blue suit. On the other hand, King Charles opted for a classic black suit and Queen Camilla stunned in an elegant dusky pink wool crepe coat dress by Fiona Clare.

For those unaware, the Commonwealth Day service is a significant event for royals as it brings together senior royals and key figures, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.