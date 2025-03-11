Timothee Chalamet follows in Bob Dylan's footsteps again: Report

Timothee Chalamet reportedly has been obsessed with Bob Dylan.

A new report of RadarOnline.com reported that pals have been advising the Dune star to put on some pounds as he comes across as a ‘bony person.’

Similarly, Timothee’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner has been forcing him to eat more protein despite the actor’s clear inclination towards vegan diet.

A source also shared, "He's been told he's too thin in the past.”

Nonetheless, they noted, “But he walks by the beat of his own drum, much like Bob Dylan did.”

In conclusion, the source addressed, "However, Kylie wants him to get some muscles because he's a rag doll in her arms and it bothers her!"

Another report mentioned that Timothee become Bob Dylan’s “number one fan” after studying his life.

“Timothee has become a Bob superfan,” a source addressed of the actor played the musician in recent project, No Direction Home.

“He listens to his music all the time and takes a lot of pride in being well-versed in his more obscure songs,” the source mentioned.

In conclusion, the source remarked, “He’s read every book about Bob and his career that he can get his hands on and admires everything about him from his fashion to his irreverent attitude to his mesmerizing song lyrics.”