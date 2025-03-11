 
Gigi Hadid gets candid about relationship with 'very romantic' Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper confirmed their relationship in January 2024 when the two were seen holding hands in London

March 11, 2025

Gigi Hadid finally broke the silence on her relationship with Bradley Cooper.

In a new interview with Vogue, the supermodel described her relationship with the actor as "very romantic and happy."

“I respect him so much as a creative,” said Gigi. “And I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief.”

“For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself. Like, what’s the worst thing if I auditioned for this? You jump and take the leap,” she continued.

“I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential,” explained the 29-year-old.

“And then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve…and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be,” added Gigi - who shares 4-year-old daughter with ex Zayn Malik.

Gigi is unlikely to suddenly become an open book about Bradley, as she told the outlet, "It's just not part of our relationship to share for whatever reason."

For those unversed, Gigi and Bradley confirmed their relationship in January 2024, when the two were seen holding hands in London.

