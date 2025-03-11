Scarlett Johansson gets honest about 'pressure' to join social media

Scarlett Johansson is one of the rare Hollywood celebrities who have resisted the social media bandwagon so far.

However, Scarlett revealed recently that she’s been requested to join Instagram by Jurassic World Rebirth studio to bring more publicity to the film.

“I mean, even today, I got an email from Universal [Pictures], and they’re like, ‘Hey, would you consider joining Instagram in tandem with the release of Jurassic World: Rebirth?'" Johansson told InStyle magazine.

She continued: “I get a lot of pressure to join social media. [It does make me think]… is there a way where I could do this and stay true to who I am? It didn’t feel like I could.”

Scarlet believes the upcoming Jurassic World addition will do fine without her joining social media.

“The work that I put out there is all based in truth. That’s the key ingredient,” the Black Widow star added. “So if I was a person who really enjoyed social media, then I could totally get on the bandwagon. But I’m not. And I think the film will do fine.”

Scarlett Johansson has a lead role in Jurassic World Rebirth alongside Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey. The movie is set to hit theaters on July 2, 2025.