 
Geo News

Scarlett Johansson gets honest about 'pressure' to join social media

'Jurassic World: Rebirth' star Scarlett Johansson still hasn't joined social media

By
Web Desk
|

March 11, 2025

Scarlett Johansson gets honest about pressure to join social media

Scarlett Johansson is one of the rare Hollywood celebrities who have resisted the social media bandwagon so far.

However, Scarlett revealed recently that she’s been requested to join Instagram by Jurassic World Rebirth studio to bring more publicity to the film.

“I mean, even today, I got an email from Universal [Pictures], and they’re like, ‘Hey, would you consider joining Instagram in tandem with the release of Jurassic World: Rebirth?'" Johansson told InStyle magazine.

She continued: “I get a lot of pressure to join social media. [It does make me think]… is there a way where I could do this and stay true to who I am? It didn’t feel like I could.”

Scarlet believes the upcoming Jurassic World addition will do fine without her joining social media.

“The work that I put out there is all based in truth. That’s the key ingredient,” the Black Widow star added. “So if I was a person who really enjoyed social media, then I could totally get on the bandwagon. But I’m not. And I think the film will do fine.”

Scarlett Johansson has a lead role in Jurassic World Rebirth alongside Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey. The movie is set to hit theaters on July 2, 2025.

Scarlett Johansson reveals why she keeps kids out of public eye
Scarlett Johansson reveals why she keeps kids out of public eye
Meghan Markle is now making Netflix want to run
Meghan Markle is now making Netflix want to run
Timothee Chalamet follows in Bob Dylan's footsteps again: Report
Timothee Chalamet follows in Bob Dylan's footsteps again: Report
King Charles' four-word message to Prince William finally revealed
King Charles' four-word message to Prince William finally revealed
Kylie Jenner looking for ex in Timothee Chalamet: Source
Kylie Jenner looking for ex in Timothee Chalamet: Source
Kanye West makes shocking claim about his 'past life'
Kanye West makes shocking claim about his 'past life'
Hollywood star shows support to Meghan Markle amid criticism on Netflix show
Hollywood star shows support to Meghan Markle amid criticism on Netflix show
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's shocking tennis match interaction revealed
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's shocking tennis match interaction revealed