Khloe Kardashian refuses to give up on Rob Kardashian: Report

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly concerned for her brother Rob, while he lives like a 'hermit'

March 11, 2025

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly still close to her brother Rob Kardashian.

When the other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have given up on their son of the family, Khloe is concerned for her brother, per RadarOnline.com.

“Khloé is completely ride or die with Rob, she always has been,” claimed a source.

The insider also addressed, “And she’s still convinced she can help get him back to the outgoing, confident guy he used to be.”

“It kills her that his spirit has been so broken down by life and she feels like it’s her duty to do everything in her power to help him fix that,” they continued.

Dishing further details about Khloe’s care for her troubled brother, the source added, “People have accused her of having a savior complex when it comes to Rob, but she doesn’t see it that way at all.”

“You have to remember these two were so close all their lives, like twins almost, so the bond is very, very strong. She can’t just shrug her shoulders and forget about him while he lives like a hermit,” they concluded.  

