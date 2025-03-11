 
Geo News

Will Smith faces new trouble after monetary woes: Source

Will Smith is reportedly facing the consequences of slapping Chris Rock at 2022's 'Academy Awards' over bald joke

By
Web Desk
|

March 11, 2025

Photo: Will Smith faces new trouble after monetary woes: Source
Photo: Will Smith faces new trouble after monetary woes: Source

Will Smith recently sparked backlash over his “dad-body” as he tried to look relevant during a after stage stunt.

For those unversed, the Bad Boy crooner recently raised eyebrows as he got candid with the Latina singer, India Martinez in Miami.

Nonetheless, his spicy moves were not the only thing which garnered attention by the audiences.

A new report of RadarOnline.com established that the crooner is reportedly smashing the scales at 250lbs.

Speaking of his dance moves, a source added, "He was trying to look relevant.”

“But he just looked fat, old and way out of place,” the source sneered in conclusion.

This report comes after claims that Will Smith’s financial woes are getting worse day by day.

As a consequence of his 2022 Academy Awards 'Slapgate,' “Will is facing reality at the moment,” per InTouch.

This report also declared, “And even if he never speaks about ‘the slap’ again publicly, he’s dealing with the ongoing, long-tail consequences of it privately and adjusting his business accordingly.” 

Kate Middleton wins hearts with curtsy to King Charles
Kate Middleton wins hearts with curtsy to King Charles
Billy Joel shares heartbreaking update for fans amid health concerns
Billy Joel shares heartbreaking update for fans amid health concerns
Christina Applegate spills on Katey Sagal's impact on 'Married... with Children' set
Christina Applegate spills on Katey Sagal's impact on 'Married... with Children' set
Bruce Willis's wife shares major message amid Gene Hackman's death video
Bruce Willis's wife shares major message amid Gene Hackman's death
Gigi Hadid spills on romance with Bradley Cooper: 'It's not easy'
Gigi Hadid spills on romance with Bradley Cooper: 'It's not easy'
Meghan Markle makes shocking progress despite backlash over Netflix show
Meghan Markle makes shocking progress despite backlash over Netflix show
'The Bachelor's Alexe Godin breaks silence on her elimination
'The Bachelor's Alexe Godin breaks silence on her elimination
Gigi Hadid gets candid about healthy coparenting dynamic with Zayn Malik
Gigi Hadid gets candid about healthy coparenting dynamic with Zayn Malik