Beyoncé mom breaks big news about her superstar daughter

Tina Knowles, mom of Beyoncé, has an announcement to make about her superstar daughter: she will no longer do movies.



Taking to Instagram, the 71-year-old shared the Grammy winner’s I’d Rather Go Blind clip of her 2008 film Cadillac Records.

“This is still one of my favourite movies, and it makes me miss the fact that my child decided not to continue with movies," she said.

“She killed it in this movie. And she so unselfishly donated her salary to the Phoenix house.”

The 43-year-old last appeared in an onscreen project over a decade ago. The pop icon made an acting debut in the 2001 TV film Carmen: A Hip Hopera.

She bagged several roles from there, such as 2002’s Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2003’s The Fighting Temptations, 2006’s The Pink Panther and Dreamgirls, and 2009’s Obsessed.

Beyoncé also does various projects as a voice artist. From Epic to The Lion King and Mufasa: The Lion King.