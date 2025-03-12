Meghan Markle branded ‘naive' for choosing Netflix

Meghan Markle is told things would be much easier for her had she stayed in the Royal Family.



The Duchess of Sussex, who exited UK back in 2020 ka told she made a wrong decision for her future.

Royal author Tina Brown says: “All Meghan had to do was shut up and wait. Go quiet for a couple of years, start a family, keep her eyes trained on the splendid royal real estate that would soon come up for grabs…

“The moment William ascended to his role as Prince of Wales, there would have been new global gigs and red carpet roll-outs raining down on the Sussexes’ heads. But no.

“Offered the Commonwealth or Netflix, the Sussexes, with naïve avarice, chose Netflix,” she noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.