Kensington Palace celebrates Prince William's new major role

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s office Kensington Palace gave the royal fans a reason to celebrate by sharing an exciting update about the Prince of Wales new major role.

Palace shared a video and photos of Prince William in high spirits as he joined the athletes in Willenhall.

Kensington Palace shared the video of William with a statement which reads, “Fantastic to step into the shoes of a referee today in Willenhall and learn firsthand about officiating through the FA’s Reflective and Representative campaign.

“Everything from recognising fouls to making those big yellow and red card decisions. Huge respect to the referees who keep the game fair and flowing every week.”

In its previous post, the palace said, “Football should be for everyone. Launched in March 2023, The FA’s Reflective and Representative campaign set out to recruit 1,000 referees from Black, Asian, and Mixed Heritage backgrounds.”

It added “With over 3,800 now registered and 938 bursaries awarded, the impact is clear. Great to see West Midlands club, Sporting Khalsa FC, facilitating inclusion at every level!”

Commenting on the post, one royal fan said, “That's amazing.”