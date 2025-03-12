Jennifer Garner receives final warning from beau after cozying up to Ben Affleck

John Miller is reportedly “unhappy” with his girlfriend Jennifer Garner’s recent intimate outing with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

An insider spilled to Page Six on Tuesday that the American businessman issued an ultimatum to Jennifer after she was spotted cozy with her former hubby.

“John has always been supportive of Ben and Jen’s co-parenting relationship but feels Ben crossed the line,” the source told the outlet.

The confidant continued that the CaliBurger CEO “knows there’s nothing going on between Jen and Ben, but he doesn’t think those photos are a good look and feels it’s disrespectful to their relationship.”-

As per the insider, John “gave Jen an ultimatum that he doesn’t want to see anything like that again or he has no choice but to walk away.”

On March 2, Ben was seen affectionately grabbing Jennifer at their son Samuel’s birth bash.

For those unversed, the 13 Going on 30 actress began dating John in 2018, months after her divorce from Ben.