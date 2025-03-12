Kate Middleton stays at home as Prince William travels to Birmingham

Prince William on Tuesday visited Aston Villa Football Club ahead of tonight’s Champions League game, said a statement issued by the Prince of Wales.

The videos and pictures of the future king shows William meeting players a day after his appearance at the Commonwealth Day with his wife Kate Middleton.

The Princess of Wales did not join Prince William for his latest visit to Birmingham.

Kate Middleton is gradually making a return to her royal duties after completing her chemotherapy.

She joined William, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and other royals for the Commonwealth Day service after skipping the event last year.

Kate Middleton was showered with praises when photographs of her bending the knee in a perfect curtsy to King Charles went viral on social media.

The Princes of Wales looked radiant in a red outfit which she chose for the occasion and showed no sign of weakness during her appearance.