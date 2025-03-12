 
Courteney Cox's rocker beau rushed to hospital for emergency surgery

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid have been dating since 2013

March 12, 2025

Courteney Cox's rocker boyfriend, Johnny McDaid, has been headed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

The Snow Petrol member "smashed his knuckles" in a dramatic fall while performing in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

This is actually Johnny’s second hand surgery during the tour.

The Chasing Cars hitmaker performed Friday night's concert with two broken fingers.

Speaking to RTE, Johnny's bandmate revealed that the singer had hurt his hand right at the start of the tour.

“We did the whole European tour on the train, it was really fun – except for this thing which happened, where Johnny got his hand caught in a door. And it wrecked his hand. He ended up getting surgery on his hand. Never missed a show,” Gary Lightbody told the outlet.

“The Thursday night in Belfast, at midnight or so, he fell and wrecked his other hand – smashed his knuckles on his other hand. When we came in for sound check on Friday, he couldn’t move the fingers on his right hand. And he still played the show on Friday night,” added Gary.

For those unversed, Courteney and Johnny have been dating since 2013.

