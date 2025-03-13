 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate Middleton are controlling media exposure for kids

Prince William and Kate Middleton are focusing on th

By
Web Desk
|

March 13, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to time their children’s appearances this week, says an expert.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will ensure their kids are kept away from public eye.

Royal biographer Robert Hardman told Marie Claire: “I don’t think we’re going to see them in any way being shunted into the public eye more than is reasonably expected.

“I think there’s definitely a view that we the public should not expect to see them any more than sort of official royal familygatherings.”

Meanwhile, Ingrid Seward from Majesty Magazine told Fabulous: “I think that we won't see quite so much of them this year.

She noted: “Hopefully we'll see them on VE day.”

This comes amid Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s viral selfie alongside Prince William with Taylor Swift during her London concerts last year.

Ben Stiller gets honest about 'Severance' fan theories
Ben Stiller gets honest about 'Severance' fan theories
David Harbour's ex Lily Allen ready to call him out in public
David Harbour's ex Lily Allen ready to call him out in public
Angelina Jolie 'mulls' next move after Oscars snub
Angelina Jolie 'mulls' next move after Oscars snub
Future queen drops royal surname as she undergoes military training
Future queen drops royal surname as she undergoes military training
Dave Chappell becomes Justin Bieber's supportive rock to lean on
Dave Chappell becomes Justin Bieber's supportive rock to lean on
King Charles sending William on crucial mission after Edward's Estonia visit
King Charles sending William on crucial mission after Edward's Estonia visit
Millie Bobby Brown recalls how she cold called Jake Bongiovi before romance
Millie Bobby Brown recalls how she cold called Jake Bongiovi before romance
'Black Bag' starring Michael Fassbender, Pierce Brosnan mixes marriage and espionage
'Black Bag' starring Michael Fassbender, Pierce Brosnan mixes marriage and espionage