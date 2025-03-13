Prince William, Kate Middleton are controlling media exposure for kids

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to time their children’s appearances this week, says an expert.



The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will ensure their kids are kept away from public eye.

Royal biographer Robert Hardman told Marie Claire: “I don’t think we’re going to see them in any way being shunted into the public eye more than is reasonably expected.

“I think there’s definitely a view that we the public should not expect to see them any more than sort of official royal familygatherings.”

Meanwhile, Ingrid Seward from Majesty Magazine told Fabulous: “I think that we won't see quite so much of them this year.

She noted: “Hopefully we'll see them on VE day.”

This comes amid Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s viral selfie alongside Prince William with Taylor Swift during her London concerts last year.