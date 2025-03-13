Kim Kardashian opens up about Kanye West’s strict warning

Kim Kardashian has opened up about a warning that she received from her ex-husband Kanye West before she was robbed in Paris.

In episode 6 of The Kardashian season 6, the media personality spoke candidly about the engagement rings that she received from her former husband, whom she was married to from 2014 to 2022.

Referring to her first engagement ring, which had a 15 carat diamond, the SKIMS owner said, "My first one that I got engaged to Kanye [with] was a cushion cut and that was the only piece of jewelry I owned that I didn’t take to Paris."

Later, the rapper gave her another 20 carat diamond ring in 2016. "Kanye saw it and he goes, ‘Don’t you ever wear both of your rings at the same time. Are you looking to get robbed?'" she shared.

Recalling the incident when she was robbed at a Paris hotel in the same year, Kim said she left behind "the original ring I was proposed to with, which was the most meaningful one," at home.

"That one, I'm gonna give to North, because she was with me when I got engaged and she held it after and I took a photo and she was just, like, a few months old."

New episodes of The Kardashian air every Sunday on Hulu.