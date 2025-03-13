Kim Kardashian makes big decision about ex-Kanye West engagement ring

The socialite makes big decision about ex-Kanye West engagement ring

Kim Kardashian has finally shared which of her kids will inherit her original Kanye West engagement ring.

In this week's episode of The Kardashians, the media personality and her sister Khloé Kardashian travelled to India for a wedding and revealed that they had accidentally lost a diamond from Kim's borrowed necklace for the event.

While talking about the necklace, Kim started listing her old engagement rings, confessing that she still has her first ring, which Kanye gifted her.

"My first one that I got engaged with Kanye [was] a cushion cut, and that was the only piece of jewelry that I owned that I didn’t take to Paris,” the 44-year-old quipped, referring to her 2016 robbery incident in Paris where she lost most of her jewelry.

Notably, a few months after Kanye gave her the new ring, Kim was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room during Paris Fashion Week. The robbers took over $10 million in jewelry, including the 20-carat diamond.

“Because when I was with you at Madison Square Garden, you told me to wear both, I wore both, and we went like this in an IG video. Kanye saw it and went, ‘Don’t you ever wear both of your rings at the same time. Are you looking to get robbed?’” Kim told one of her pals.

For the unversed, Kanye first proposed to the SKIMS founder with a 15-carat cushion-cut diamond ring when she was expecting their first daughter, North, who is now 11.

However, in 2016, the Mercy singer gave her another ring, a 20-carat emerald-cut diamond.

Reflecting on this, Kim said when they went to Paris, she left behind the first engagement ring as it was the "most important."

"And so that one I’m going to give to Northie because she was with me when I got engaged. And she held it after and I took a photo. She was just a few months old,” the mother of four mentioned.

Kim and Kanye tied the knot in 2014, were married for six years, and got divorced in November 2022.

It is pertinent to mention that they have four kids together: daughters North and Chicago, 7, and sons Psalm, 5, and Saint, 9.