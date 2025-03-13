Kevin Hart reveals one wish for his children

Kevin Hart just admitted that he simply wants hos children to be "happy."

The 45-year-old actor and comedian, has children, Hendrix, 17, and Heaven, 19, with ex Torrei Hart, while children Kaori, four, and Kenzo, seven, he shares with wife Eniko Hart.

Kevin has stated to PEOPLE magazine that he is proud of the way his kids are turning out and before everything else he just hopes they remain "happy with life."

"I think I have very good kids, well-mannered kids, but most importantly happy kids,” the Jumanji star told the outlet in a candid conversation.

He continued, "My kids are very happy with life. They're happy with love, and that love that they're happy with is love that they try to give others.”

"I hope that that stays true and I hope they stay consistent,” Kevin added.

Additionally, the Central Intelligence actor has also talked about fatherhood in Apple TV+'s new documentary, Number One on the Call Sheet.

Stating that he hopes to be a good example to his family, he could be heard saying, "I just can hope and pray that I'm being the best example possible.”

"I think as parents we all give crash courses and what we deem to be education or great direction. You can only hope that your kids are picking up as much as you're putting down," Kevin Hart further mentioned of his experience in raising children.