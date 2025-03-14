Meghan Markle accused of 'roasting' royal family in Netflix show: 'Not made for us'

Meghan Markle has been accused of trolling the royal family in her latest Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

Comedian Whitney Cummings, who has two stand-up specials on the streaming platform, has shared her thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show.

According to the Mirror report, Whitney said, "I don't think she cares if you like the show."

"This has nothing to do with making a good show. It is just her subtly roasting the Royal Family," she added, referring to the tension between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family. "This isn't made for us. This is made for like 30 people in that castle. That's all she's doing."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles as working royals in 2020. They also made several accusations against the members of the royal family later.

Despite the criticism, Meghan Markle's Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, performed well, making it into Netflix’s Top 10 in several countries.

Moreover, the show has already been renewed for the second season, the filming of which has been completed.