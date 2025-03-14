Millie Bobby Brown reveals her best acting moment isn’t in ‘Stranger Things’

Millie Bobby Brown revealed her best acting performance and no, it is not her role in Stranger Things.

The actress, 21, made an appearance in a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and shared how she tricked a nosy photographer before her wedding to Jake Bongiovi.

"I went into the wedding dress fitting and I put my wedding dress on. There was a big glass window, and I thought that she could see through it," she told Jimmy Fallon of the photographer. "So I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, she knows what my wedding dress looks like and then Jake's gonna see it.' I was so terrified."

So she tried a dress, which was "the complete opposite" from her actual wedding look. "I was like, 'I'm gonna walk out and I'm gonna start fake crying, pretending that I found the gown.' She got the whole thing and it sold. She thought she got some quality. Well, let me just tell you right now, it definitely wasn't. I tricked you."

Fallon then showed the video of Brown in a mermaid styled dress, acting, "This is my dress!" she exclaimed while walking in front of a full length mirror.

"It was the best [acting] of my career," Brown admitted.