Alec Baldwin contemplates retirement to dodge big regret

Alec Baldwin may just say goodbye to his acting career and enjoy time with his kids.

In the upcoming episode of his and wife Hilaria Baldwin’s reality show, Alec says: "It's interesting to see men who look at me like they think I'm like them."

He continued: "[They say], 'Well, like you can only take this parenting thing so far. They're like, 'Well, you're going to get back to work, right? We're men, we have to work?"

When they ask him if he has work projects in the pipeline, Alec notes "the answer isn't a movie or a TV show or a play, although there's nothing wrong with that."

"What I'm doing is this," he declares over scenes of him playing and laughing with his kids. "This is what I'm doing, is raising my kids."

"Maybe I'll just step aside and forget about acting and career," he remarked.

He noted that most successful actors work relentlessly through their 30s and 40s only to regret not spending time with their kids.

"They strike while the iron is hot," he explained. "There was a 20-year period from when there were 30 to 50 where they did nothing but work all day, every day."

By the time they’re done building their careers, their kids are "out the door" and ready to go to college.

"I don't want to have that regret," Alec Baldwin admits. "This is the one benefit of having kids later in life."