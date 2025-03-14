 
Ashley Cooke lifts the lid on Joe Jonas collab for 'All I Forgot'

Ashley Cooke has opened up about how it was to collaborate with pop sensation Joe Jonas

March 14, 2025

Ashley Cooke had a dream-come-true experience of working with Joe Jonas.

Cooke featured Jonas on her new single All I Forgot and shared what it was like to work with the pop sensation.

"It was spontaneous! But I've always said I would love to do a song with Joe Jonas," she says, she told People.

"It was very much 'have your people talk to my people!'" she shared with a laugh. "But it also became a friendship."

For the "one-off feature" song before her next album, she said Jonas seemed to be the “right” choice.

"Obviously, I add the country element to it, but it has the pop earworm thing that makes it really fun to listen to," she gushed.

She also recalled how Charlie Puth got involved with producing the song.

After his longtime collaborator Jacob Kasherb Hindlin co-wrote the track and the Attention hitmaker heard it, he wanted in.

"JKash was in the studio working with Charlie Puth at the time, and he played the song for Charlie," recalled Cooke. "Charlie hears it and goes, 'I love this, can I add my little flair to it?'"

Ashley Cooke shot to fame with her debut 24-song album Shot in the Dark in 2023.

