Photo: Blake Shelton's new obsession harming Gwen Stefani marriage: Source

Blake Shelton is reportedly hooked on to hunting and fishing.

Per RadarOnline.com, the singer has confessed in a previous chat that “hunting and fishing is one of those things” he’s “never going to master.”

The musician also stated, “I'm never gonna dominate the hunting and fishing world, and 99.9 percent of the time I'm gonna lose. I'm gonna fail. And that's what keeps me hooked."

Now, a source confirmed that Blake has been obsessed with these hobbies, but it is not helping to strengthen his bond with Gwen, who is largely vegetarian.

Dishing details into the new rift that has been brewing between the two, a source tipped, "Blake enjoys these nature trips and will spend a day or three out in the wild soaking it in."

"But the game he brings home and the fish that need gutting and cleaning gross Gwen out," they also added.

The insider concluded, "She's made that very clear to Blake, but he brushes her complaints aside – and their relationship is now at breaking point."