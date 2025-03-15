Kate Hudson sets boundaries over son Ryder's 'terrible' tattoo choice

Kate Hudson has always allowed her kids to get tattoos, but her son Ryder's one ink made her set some boundaries

In a recent chat on the March 13 episode of The Martha Stewart Podcast, the Running Point actress talked about her oldest son Ryder's tattoos, sharing that he has "quite some."

Hudson revealed that she is open for her children to get tattoos after a certain age but Ryder's one specific ink made her "draw a line as a mother."

"Ryder got a tattoo that I hate so much," Hudson told host Martha Stewart. "I'm like, nope. That's coming off."

The controversial tattoo? A messy "scribble" inked on her 21-year-old son's calf. "It's gotta go and he's gonna get it taken off," Hudson admitted.

Other non-negotiables when it comes to getting inks, Hudson said, "I'm just like, just stay away from the neck, you know, neck down. Just help me out. I don't want face tattoos, please."

Moreover, the actress and model also has a small tattoo on her foot, "I was a wimp. It was supposed to be much bigger, and then I got one star and I'm like, I'm out. I'm done."

The small ink reminds Hudson of her mom, Goldei Hawn, "We have the same size foot. We have the same-looking foot. Like, it's literally identical, which is so cute. For her 60th birthday, she got a heart on right where my star is on her foot, so when we put our feet together they look exactly the same."

It is pertinent to mention that Hudson shares her son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson. She is also mom to son Bingham, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and daughter Rani Rose whom she shares with current fiancé Danny Fujikawa.