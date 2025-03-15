Johnny Depp recalls Hollywood left him ‘uber paranoid'

Johnny Depp just remembered how he handled fame.

As the 61-year-old famous actor admitted being "completely freaked out" by fame, he recalled the initial struggles he endured to cope up with the pressures of becoming one of Hollywood’s most successful celebrities.

During his appearance in Tara Wood's four-part untitled documentary series about Tim Burton, Johnny stated, "People would whisper and point their finger and stuff. I felt like sort of this raw nerve on display."

He also explained how he always "related on a lot of levels" with the acclaimed director, Tim Burton, having worked in movies including, Edward Scissorhands, Sleepy Hollow and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

"What I noticed the first time we met was he wasn't saying very many words. [Tim] would begin a sentence and I would go 'Oh yeah,' and then we would talk about Boris Karloff or something. We related on a lot of levels," he said.

However, Johnny talked about his paranoia of "blowing" the 1990 fantasy film, Edward Scissorhands, part-way through its making.

He mentioned, "I was cast in the film but I was stepping into a kind of family that I hadn't been totally brought into yet.”

"I was absolutely convinced that I was blowing it. Tim had rehearsed everyone else in the cast. Everyone. Not me. He didn't rehearse me. He was excluding me from the cast and crew, isolating me,” Johnny explained, recalling that Tim’s approach had left him "uber paranoid."

"It was scary. I was uber paranoid. Why is [Tim] not rehearsing me? Maybe he trusts me. No he doesn't. He doesn't trust you, what are you nuts? He's going to cast someone else, man," Johnny Depp confessed.