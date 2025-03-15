Louis Tomlinson shuts down rumors of One Direction reunion

Louis Tomlinson just admitted that he "could never" perform with One Direction again.

His rather heart-breaking comments come after the death of their fellow bandmate, Liam Payne, who passed away after succumbing to a fatal from his hotel balcony in Argentina on October 16, 2024.

Post his tragic demise, fans of the band started believing that the remaining band members, who are Louis, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan, would be reuniting at the BRIT Awards to pay tribute to Liam, which did not happen.

Now, in response to the swirling speculations, the Night Changes singer’s PR manager revealed that the singer would not be reuniting with his former One Direction bandmates.

"The Sun has been running a story that the boys are going to reunite at the Brits for Liam. Louis just despairs. He could never get up there and sing as part of the band after what has happened," the PR manager told The Standard.

And while the band did not perform at the BRIT Awards, Liam Payne still received a rather moving tribute at the ceremony held on March 1, 2025, where the host, Jack Whitehall referred to the singer as a "supremely gifted musician but an incredibly kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with."