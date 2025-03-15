 
Geo News

Heidi Klum makes bold appearance at 'Germany's Next Topmodel' set

Heidi Klum braves the rainy Los Angeles weather in a bold outfit at the set of 'Germany's Next Topmodel' on Friday

By
Web Desk
|

March 15, 2025

Heidi Klum made a stylish entrance on the set of Germany’s Next Topmodel on Friday afternoon, braving the rainy Los Angeles weather in a bold ensemble.

According to Daily Mail, the 51-year-old fashion icon turned heads in a statement blazer adorned with intricate embellishments, paired with skintight slacks and coordinating stiletto boots. 

While completing her look, Klum accessorized with a sparkly neck scarf, chunky gold earrings, and a dramatic gold rose prop. 

Additionally, she carried a large umbrella and kept her jacket buttoned while heading to the show’s outdoor taping venue.

Despite the gloomy weather, Klum flashes a smile at photographers and onlookers, as per the outlet.

With her freshly blown-out blonde hair and bold silver eyeshadow, she took her seat near the flowery runway, where contestants showcased their modeling skills.

Moreover, her latest public appearance comes shortly after her daughter, Leni Klum addressed online criticism surrounding their joint lingerie campaign in Glamour Germany, as per the publication.

Leni dismissed the negativity, emphasizing that she focuses on the positive feedback.

