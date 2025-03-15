Rihanna, ASAP Rocky's wedding plans revealed

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are celebrating the rapper's acquittal and planning a wedding

Following A$AP Rocky's acquittal of two felony charges, Rihanna, her beau, and their two sons took a trip to the Caribbean and celebrated both her 37th birthday and the acquittal.

Now, the couple is ready to focus on their wedding as the trial is no longer looming over their heads.

“I cannot express how relieved I am, especially for our family,” A$AP told the Daily Mail. “Rihanna and I can get back to our lives and our kids without this trial hanging over our heads like it has been for the last three years.”

“Rihanna and Rocky are on cloud nine following the not guilty verdict and they’re eager to commemorate the happy news with a wedding, sooner rather than later,” an insider told Life & Style.

“At the moment, a ceremony in Barbados is the plan. They’ve talked about August, but that would mean things would need to move quickly, so it will likely be towards the end of the year,” they revealed.

The Umbrella hitmaker has big plans for her wedding to her baby daddy, with a lavish destination wedding lasting multiple days.

“Rihanna wants a three-day event, if not longer, in order for them to really celebrate and also make it worthwhile for guests to fly out.”

“Between Rihanna and Rocky, they have a ton of famous pals, so there will definitely be an A-list element, but it’s not going to be some big Hollywood shindig. The majority of guests will be their family and lifelong friends,” they shared.

However, the duo are also “actively trying for another baby” and won’t be fazed if the wedding has to take place while the Rude Boy singer is pregnant.

The source said: “They’re insisting a pregnancy wouldn’t get in the way of their wedding. Rihanna has absolutely no qualms about walking down the aisle with a bump. She always feels so sexy when she’s pregnant!”