Khloe Kardashian admits her jealousy of Kim Kardashian’s unique skill

Khloé Kardashian has opened up about the one unique trait her sister Kim Kardashian has that she truly envies.

On the March 13 episode of The Kardashians, both sisters went to Mumbai, India, for the big wedding of billionaire heir Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The long flight, time difference, and late-night parties made them very tired.

While being in a car to one of the wedding events, they fell asleep, and later, the 40-year-old media personality admitted that she has always been jealous of Kim’s ability to sleep anywhere.

Articulating her thoughts, she said, "Kim has a rare gift that she can fall asleep anywhere—doesn’t matter if it's loud, quiet, whatever. I don’t have that ability, normally, but on this trip, I’m turning into Kim."

While Kim proudly quipped that her sleeping ability is "the best,” making it clear that it is "not narcolepsy."

In addition, the Generation Wealth alum went on to share that she and Khloé got invited to the expensive, celebrity-filled wedding even though they had never met the bride and groom.

“I actually don’t know the Ambanis. We definitely have friends in common,” Kim noted.

“Lorraine Schwartz is one of our good friends—she’s a jeweller—she does jewellery for the Ambani family. She told me that she was going to their wedding and they would love to invite you and we just kinda went on a whim and said sure,” the Deep in the Valley actress explained.

Also, Khloé revealed that the "very impressive" wedding invitations made them want to go.

For the unversed, The Kardashians, which debuted in 2022, released its sixth season on February 6, 2025.

It is essential to mention that the reality TV series consists of 10 episodes and each episode comes out every Thursday on Hulu.