Reese Witherspoon gushes about one specific lesson she taught her kids

Reese Witherspoon is letting her fans in on her parenting journey.

The Legally Blonde star, 48, took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to share details of a recent night out with her two kids that made her proud of her role as a mom.

Witherspoon shared that she was out for dinner with a friend and her sons—21-year-old Deacon Phillippe, whom she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe, and 12-year-old Tennessee, whom she shares with ex Jim Toth—when he friend asked the boys if there was a lesson from their mom they will always hold on to.

One of them replied that Witherspoon would always tell him that if he was given "the choice to be normal or the choice to be weird," he should always choose weird. And that it's "okay to stand out and be different."

Witherspoon was left in awe, sharing that "filled my heart with the deepest joy that he learned that from me."

"It just meant so much to me that my kids know it's okay to be different and that it can actually end up being their superpower."

The Big Little Liars star also shares her 25-year-old daughter Ava with Phillippe.