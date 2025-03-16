Zoe Kravitz shares her next career move after 'Blink Twice'

Zoe Kravitz has shared her future plans after making directorial debut with Blink Twice.

Speaking with Elle, the actress and filmmaker revealed that she is working on four scripts.

"I have a lot of ideas, and the hardest part is, 'How do I focus on what is flowing the easiest?'" Kravitz, famed for her role in the Big Little Lies, said.

She went on to add, "Right now it's like, 'Okay, what's talking to me today?' And just vomiting out these feelings and ideas."

"That's where I'm at right now, but I'm trying not to freak out. I hope I'm just able to make even one other movie - just write something down," Kravitz said. "My feelings don't get hurt if the idea doesn't come across or the idea doesn't work. I like that I feel confident enough to fall on my face with an idea. I think that's what art is about."

"Creativity is like this invisible thread that you find, and then knowing I've got the thread, I've just got to keep following it. It's going to show up, and that confidence is where the good s*** is," Zoe Kravitz noted.