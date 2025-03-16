 
Geo News

Zoe Kravitz shares her next career move after 'Blink Twice'

'Blink Twice' director Zoe Kravitz is already working on next projects

By
Web Desk
|

March 16, 2025

Zoe Kravitz shares her next career move after Blink Twice
Zoe Kravitz shares her next career move after 'Blink Twice'

Zoe Kravitz has shared her future plans after making directorial debut with Blink Twice.

Speaking with Elle, the actress and filmmaker revealed that she is working on four scripts.

"I have a lot of ideas, and the hardest part is, 'How do I focus on what is flowing the easiest?'" Kravitz, famed for her role in the Big Little Lies, said.

She went on to add, "Right now it's like, 'Okay, what's talking to me today?' And just vomiting out these feelings and ideas."

"That's where I'm at right now, but I'm trying not to freak out. I hope I'm just able to make even one other movie - just write something down," Kravitz said. "My feelings don't get hurt if the idea doesn't come across or the idea doesn't work. I like that I feel confident enough to fall on my face with an idea. I think that's what art is about."

"Creativity is like this invisible thread that you find, and then knowing I've got the thread, I've just got to keep following it. It's going to show up, and that confidence is where the good s*** is," Zoe Kravitz noted.

Kanye West makes shocking statement amid marital troubles?
Kanye West makes shocking statement amid marital troubles?
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky urged to take emotional step: Source
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky urged to take emotional step: Source
Meghan Markle gets major chance to save face amid controversy
Meghan Markle gets major chance to save face amid controversy
'Adolescence' star reveals what made him nearly quit hit show
'Adolescence' star reveals what made him nearly quit hit show
SZA's raw take on ‘One of Them Days' sequel comes to light
SZA's raw take on ‘One of Them Days' sequel comes to light
Abigail Spencer defends Meghan Markle amid Netflix show backlash
Abigail Spencer defends Meghan Markle amid Netflix show backlash
Critics get honest about Disney's new 'Snow White'
Critics get honest about Disney's new 'Snow White'
Meghan Markle proves ‘controversy sells' as she turns backlash into opportunity video
Meghan Markle proves ‘controversy sells' as she turns backlash into opportunity