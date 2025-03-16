Prince William, Kate Middleton's marriage shift after 'make or break' crisis

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s marriage has taken a major shift after they went through a challenging year marred by the Princess’ cancer diagnosis.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been showing more affection in public, from holding hands during their visit to Wales to exchanging warm smiles at the Commonwealth Day service since Kate has returned to public duties.

According to a Royal expert, the couple, who were once known for being formal at official events, now seem more relaxed and open with each other.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond said, "I think a turning point in how William and Catherine behave towards one another in public was the hugely emotional and very beautiful video she released announcing the end of her chemotherapy treatment.”

She added, "It was more personal and intimate than any film I've ever seen of the Royal Family. So, now that we all appreciate just how much they love one another and have seen how tender and tactile they are together, there’s no reason to be quite so formal when they are out in public these days.

"There’s also no doubt that something as shocking as a cancer diagnosis in your early 40s is a wake-up call to appreciate and show your love for the people who mean most to you.

“William has been Catherine’s absolute rock through the past brutal 15 months, and Catherine’s courage in facing up to her cancer has left him full of pride and admiration for the wife he adores.

"A crisis like this can make or break, and it seems certain to me that all they’ve been through in the past year or so has made what was already a happy marriage even more solid."