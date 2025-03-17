 
Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom tie the knot

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom got engaged in August 2024

By
Web Desk
|

March 17, 2025

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom are officially married.

Theroux, 53, and Bloom, 30, reportedly tied the knot on a beach in Mexico as pictures obtained by TMZ show the couple sharing a dance on the sand.

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actor sported a classic tuxedo with a cream jacket over black pants, finished off with a black bowtie. Meanwhile, the Gilded Age actress exuded grace in a white flowy dress with an open back.

The couple first sparked romance rumours in February 2023 after being spotted at a Netflix event together.

The actors then reportedly got engaged in August 2024 after Theroux proposed in Italy with a 4-carat emerald cut diamond and a band that includes both his and her birthstones.

Theroux was previously married to Jennifer Aniston between 2015 and 2018.

