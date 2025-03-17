Kim Kardashian's robbers hit with the call of justice after ‘terrifying hell'

Newfound insight has just been brought forward, and it sheds some light into the Parisian robbery that Kim Kardashian became a victim to.

For those unversed, the robbery which saw over $10 million getting looted from Kim’s £12,000-a-night penthouse behind Madeleine Church.

At the time she was only in a bathrobe, bound, gagged and locked inside her bathroom when robbers made out with her extensive jewelry collection, as well as her $4million engagement ring.

Insight into this has been shared by the MailOnline, and according to their findings the perpetrators are finally said to face justice after the "two armed masked men dressed as police officers" left Kim "badly shaken but physically unharmed" according to her spokesperson at the time, Ina Treciokas.

As of right now the ring leader, 69-year-old Aomar Aït Khedache, has admitted to the heist alongside Yunice Abbas, 72. However, others including Aït Khedache, Abbas and 10 more people will appear in court over charges like “armed robbery in an organised gang,” “kidnap” as well as “criminal conspiracy.”

It is pertinent to mention that the robbery happened back in 2016 while Kanye was on stage at the Meadows Festival in Queens, New York City and it ended rather abruptly the moment the news came to light.

The total loss at the time is estimated to be at $10 million, with nearly $4 million, of it being from her second 20-carat, engagement ring given as an ‘updated’ piece by Kanye.