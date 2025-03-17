Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds cozy up amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively shared a cozy new selfie with Ryan Reynolds as legal battles swirl around actor and director Justin Baldoni.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, March 16, the 37-year-old actress posted a new selfie with her husband, Reynolds.

In the picture, Lively can be seen smiling while leaning against the Deadpool & Wolverine star’s head and shoulder, wearing a navy blue coat.

On the other hand, Reynolds was in a colourful knit sweater and a light blue beanie that had “Wrexham Lager” printed on it.

The brand is one of the sponsors of Wrexham A.F.C., the Welsh soccer team he co-owns with Rob McElhenney.

Notably, the picture was set to The Rolling Stones’ 1971 song Wild Horses, and it comes after she attended the premiere of her film Another Simple Favor. It is her first movie to premiere since her legal issues with Baldoni began.

For the unversed, in December 2024, the Gossip Girl star sued Baldoni, her director and co-star in It Ends with Us, accusing him and others of s**** harassment and a “retaliatory smear campaign.”

However, the Everwood actor has denied these claims, and in January, he countersued Lively, Reynolds, and their publicist for causing “defamation and extortion.”

It is pertinent to mention that a court trial is set for March 2026.