Chappell Roan responds to second album expectations

Chappell Roan also addressed the debut of her unreleased song 'The Subway'

March 18, 2025

Chappell Roan's fans may have to wait a little longer for her second album.

The Grammy winner shared the update on the follow-up album to her critically acclaimed debut The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess during a recent TikTok Live.

“New album? Great question. We’re so beyond… so beyond far away from that, I could not even tell you,” she answered a fan.

Fans were also eager to know about her unreleased song The Subway which she debuted at Governers Ball last year in New York.

“‘Can we expect The Subway anytime soon?’ Guys, I just came out with a song an hour ago, let’s just take it slow for a moment,” she replied, referring to the release of her latest single The Giverher first attempt at Country music dropped on Friday.

However, in an earlier interview, the singer addressed speculations of a full country album anytime soon.

“Many people have asked if this means I’m making a country album??? My answer is.. right now I’m just making songs that make me feel happy and fun and The Giver is my take on country xoxo may the classic country divas lead their genre, I am just here to twirl and do a little gay yodel for y’all,” NME quoted the Pink Pony Club hitmaker.

