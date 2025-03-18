Benny Blanco reveals when he ‘knew' he'd marry Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco has just shed some light on what made him decide Selena Gomez was ‘the one’.

The producer touched on everything during an interview with Rolling Stone and her fiancé.

The conversation included everything from Gomez’s fourth studio album that is slate to release on March 21st, to wedding planning etc.

However, while honing in on his relationship as a whole Blanco admitted, “I definitely tried to keep it private for a while, because it’s a lot.”

“I remember us having a conversation about whether we were going to keep dating or not,” because “we just had to make sure, because she’s as big as it gets and it’s a big undertaking.”

“It’s not like you date someone for a few weeks and then you’re like, ‘Oh, OK, bye’. So we just took it slow,” he admitted.

But “then it started becoming such a hard thing, because it was like, ‘I don’t want to just have dinner inside with you and have all of our dates inside and we’re wearing a mask the entire date, and then we have to go hide in a car’.”

Because “I was so sure that I was gonna marry her. I just knew. It’s just a very different feeling. I know when Sel wakes up, she’s thinking in her head, ‘How can I make this day as good as I can for Benny?’ And I know I’m waking up and saying, ‘How can I make this day as good for Sel?’.”

So “we’re just thinking about each other” he noted before signing off.