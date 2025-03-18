 
Queen Camilla's exhaustion over King Charles' battle against cancer gets out

King Charles' cancer diagnosis and its impact on Queen Camilla comes out

Web Desk
March 18, 2025

Queen Camilla's exhaustion over King Charles' battle against cancer gets out

The effect King Charles’ cancer has had on his ladylove and Queen, Camilla has come to light, and its royal aides and sources that are getting candid about it all.

The aide in question is an unnamed and anonymous worker that started off by hailing the monarch’s attempts to ‘pick up the slack’.

Even though “it was exhausting,” and “would have been draining for a woman half her age.”

They also noted that despite the struggles that plagued the Queen privately, “I think if one is to attempt to see a benefit from that period, actually it did give a chance for the media, and the world, to see some of the work that she had always been doing with greater interest and clarity.”

Not to mention, at the time “she had to undertake public duties knowing that the king had been diagnosed with cancer, including a visit to a Maggie’s center in London, and yet not be able to show the slightest flicker of vulnerability when she went there knowing what she knew privately.”

This led to the source calling her “astonishing” in her grit before concluding, according to a report by Newsweek.

For those unversed with King Charles’ cancer, it was diagnosed back in 2024, right around the same time as Kate Middleton as well.

