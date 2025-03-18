Meghan Markle kicks King Charles off her radar: ‘Doesn't matter if he's overshadowed'

King Charles’ upcoming battle against Meghan Markle has just become a major talking point, and has led many to speculate whether his upcoming tour to Italy and the Vatican will be overshadowed by his family.

The commentator in question is Daniela Elser and she shared everything in her piece for News.com.au.

This piece spoke about the upcoming clash and posed the question, “How much media oxygen and attention will Charles realistically end up getting with his tour going up against his daughter-in-law’s latest project?”

because according to Ms Elser, “that, of course, is not the Duchess of Sussex’s concern.” For her “the only question that really matters is, will Confessions actually work?” allegedly.

The conversation didn’t end there, because the expert also branded the entire exercise a “painful, teachable lesson” for Netflix and others, when it comes to “shovelling barrowful of cash at famous names in the hope their celebrity might translate into something of value.”

She even laid it in, and noted just how bad the decision was considering Meghan’s “entrepreneurial tilt has also been far from smooth sailing.”

The number 1 example of that being the “McGregor’s Garden-esque veggie patch Insta video” that revealed she had been “embarrassingly rebuffed” by the US patent office, according to Ms Elser.

All of this led her to concluding the piece with a few comments towards the Duchess that read, “glossing over painful truths does not make for good podcasting,” because “the most successful podcasts involve a high degree of genuine vulnerability and the hosts’ willingness to open up.”