Timothee Chalamet pal’s shocking reason for disliking Kylie Jenner revealed

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner began dating in 2023

March 18, 2025

Timothée Chalamet’s inner circle are not reportedly in favour of him dating Kylie Jenner.

Recently, a source, who is close to the Hollywood actor, candidly shared the reason with RadarOnline.com as to why they have a dislike for her.

"Some of Timothée's pals didn't think it was smart to get involved with the Kardashian clan,” the insiders began by saying.

"They sat him down and expressed their fears that despite his many awards and nominations,” they continued. “The industry wouldn't take him seriously if he was linked to Kylie.”

In February, he won his first ever Screen Actors Guild award for outstanding performance by a leading male actor for his playing Bob Dylan in movie A Complete Unknown.

"He knew from the beginning that it wasn't just a fling with Kylie,” the source added.

Moreover, they dished on the Dune actor's reaction towards his pal's opinion, they told the outlet, "'He not only decided not to listen to his friends, but to also cut ties."

The previous week, the couple was spotted showing affection in public, but he seemed distracted as the 27-year-old Jenner kissed him at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, in California.

Before concluding, the insiders responded to the incident, "He really only wants to be a headline with his work, not his relationship, so he can be apprehensive at times."

For those unversed, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been dating for nearly three years.

