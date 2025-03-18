Justin Baldoni's lawyer shares two cents on settlement in Blake lively feud

Justin Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, has shared two cents on early settlement in Blake Lively's feud.

In a recent episde of The Town podcast, the host, Matthew Belloni, said, “I do not believe there will be a trial in this case. I just think that the potential for the circus.”

“And the damage to both sides here will ultimately win out and you guys will settle. So if that’s the case, why not just settle now? What is the number? What would it require for this to go away?” Belloni asked.

While correcting that circus is not the correct word for legal battle, Freedman responded, “You keep referring to it as a circus and I get it.”

“You see a lot of cases. You see a lot of things, but the reality is this is not a circus when you go through an experience like this.”

“I’ve represented a lot of people in the worst moments of their career, the worst moments of their life. Justin has been destroyed by this,” Freedman added.

“In this day and age, the only way that you can truly get back is to prove your innocence, the Baldoni’s lawyer continued. “And that’s what we’re actively working to [do].”

Before concluding, Freedman shared, “That may only be able to be done in a courtroom.”

In December 2024, Lively accused It Ends With Us costar of sexually harassing her and also running a smear campaign against her.

Following this, Baldoni filed a counter lawsuit with $400 million against her and her husband, Ryan Reynold, alleging defamation and extortion.

The trial date for legal settlement is set for March 9, 2026.