Sam Thompson reacts to ex-Zara McDermott's new romance

Sam Thompson has taken a swipe at his ex Zara McDermott after she "instantly" moved on with Louis Tomlinson.

Zara was recently spotted enjoying a romantic dinner with the One Direction star at a hotel in Aldeburgh after fans speculated the pair were dating.

Speaking with friend Paul Brunson on the latest episode of his podcast, Staying Relevant, Sam said that "people look for validation in others to fill that hole," which is something he can't do.

The former Made in Chelsea star added that he isn't even considering dating again.

“Not much to be honest with you,” the 32-year-old told Paul. “I suppose a lot of people look for validation in other people right? And they look for the next person instantly because it's like "I need to find someone else to fill that hole and I need to find that excitement."

For those unversed, Sam and Zara parted ways at the beginning of 2025 after five years of dating.