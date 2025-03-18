 
Geo News

Timothee Chalamet's pals warned him of Kylie Jenner romance: Report

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet first sparked dating rumours in 2023

By
Web Desk
|

March 18, 2025

Photo: Timothee Chalamets pals warned him of Kylie Jenner romance: Report
Photo: Timothee Chalamet's pals warned him of Kylie Jenner romance: Report

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have been making headlines with their whirlwind romance.

However, not everyone seems to be a fan of the flames as highlighted by a new report of RadarOnline.com.

A source close to the couple claimed that the Wonka star’s friends were against his love with the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

"Some of Timothée's pals didn't think it was smart to get involved with the Kardashian clan,” claimed a source.

The insider went on to noted when the duo sparked romance rumours "they sat him down and expressed their fears that despite his many awards and nominations, the industry wouldn't take him seriously if he was linked to Kylie.”

On the other hand, Kylie and Timothee have reportedly proved the critics wrong by surviving two years of relationship.

An earlier reported mentioned about Kylie that she has been in “100 percent love” and revealed that “getting married was never that important to her” before Timothee.

“But that was before she met Timothée. If their stars are aligned the way Kylie says they are, it could happen soon," the source remarked in conclusion at that time.

