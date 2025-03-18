Inside Brad Pitt's social life with Ines de Ramon after reclusive marriage with Angelina

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon have a different dynamic than what he had with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon have entered a more social phase in their life.

Pitt purchased a luxury $8.3 million home in Los Feliz property in April 2023 and Ines has moved in with him.

“The house is absolutely gorgeous, it’s like a five-star hotel with a stunning redwood hot tub, sauna, a fire pit, there are even massage tables outside, it’s designed for entertaining,” an insider told In Touch.

“Brad has become a lot more social since they moved there, for all the years he was with Angelina [Jolie] they never really had anyone over, their life was fully kid focused,” the source explained.

“And then after they split up, he was in such a bad funk, throwing parties just wasn’t on his radar,” they added.

“They love throwing big dinner parties together with a whole mix of friends that Brad knows through the art world along with his old pals like Flea and his wife Melody, Ed Norton and his wife, Shauna, and Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella,” added the tipster.

“She’s a natural host and brings out that side in Brad,” the mole said of Ines.

“She’s very easygoing and low-maintenance, there’s never any drama. It’s clear to Brad’s friends that she’s a good fit for him and his life,”

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were first linked in 2022 and made their red carpet debut in 2024 at the premiere of his film Wolfs.